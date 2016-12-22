(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann 

    168th Wing

    Lt. Col. Benjamin Doyle presented his wife Katie with a bouquet of flowers during the ceremony where he assumed command of the 168th Operations Support Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, Eielson AFB, Alaska, December 22, 2016. Doyle kept his comments brief, but singled out the support of his wife and family and thanked them for their support throughout his career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 00:41
    Photo ID: 3075308
    VIRIN: 161222-Z-ZA470-013
    Resolution: 2688x1792
    Size: 747.09 KB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

