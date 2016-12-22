Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron

Lt. Col. Benjamin Doyle presented his wife Katie with a bouquet of flowers during the ceremony where he assumed command of the 168th Operations Support Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, Eielson AFB, Alaska, December 22, 2016. Doyle kept his comments brief, but singled out the support of his wife and family and thanked them for their support throughout his career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

