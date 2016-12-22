106th Rescue Wing Trains with US Coast Guard

HAMPTON BAYS, NY - Machinery Technician 2nd Class Benjamin Esposita helps wrangle a hoist line from an HH-60 Pavehawk from the 101st Rescue Squadron during training in the waters near US Coast Guard Station Shinnecock December 22, 2016.



During this training, Guardian Angels from the 103rd RQS were lowered via hoist from an HH-60 Pavehawk onto the cutter's deck. After that, the aircraft practiced dropping and removing patient litters, before hoisting the Guardian Angels back up and returning to base.



(US Air National Guard / Staff Sergeant Christopher S. Muncy / released)

