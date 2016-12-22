(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    106th Rescue Wing Trains with US Coast Guard [Image 17 of 17]

    106th Rescue Wing Trains with US Coast Guard

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    106th Rescue Wing

    HAMPTON BAYS, NY - Airmen with 101st Rescue Squadron and 103rd Rescue Squadron conduct hoist training with United States Coastguardsmen from US Coast Guard Station Shinnecock December 22, 2016.

    During this training, Guardian Angels from the 103rd RQS were lowered via hoist from an HH-60 Pavehawk onto the cutter's deck. After that, the aircraft practiced dropping and removing patient litters, before hoisting the Guardian Angels back up and returning to base.

    (US Air National Guard / Staff Sergeant Christopher S. Muncy / released)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:25
    Photo ID: 3074652
    VIRIN: 161222-Z-SV144-031
    Resolution: 2710x1804
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing Trains with US Coast Guard [Image 1 of 17], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

