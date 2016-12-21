(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ROK, US Naval Alliance Takes Next Step with ‘Combined Edge’ Junior Officer Exchange Program [Image 2 of 4]

    ROK, US Naval Alliance Takes Next Step with ‘Combined Edge’ Junior Officer Exchange Program

    WATERS SURROUNDING THE KOREAN PENINSULA, SOUTH KOREA

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jermaine Ralliford 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    161221-N-WT427-044 WATERS SURROUNDING THE KOREAN PENINSULA, Republic of Korea (Dec. 21, 2016) Republic of Korea (ROK) navy Lt. Cmdr. Kim, Bangkok, executive officer of Republic of Korea (ROK) ship Bucheon (PCC 773) gives Lt. j.g. David Dinkins, ships navigator for USS Barry (DDG 52) a tour of Bucheon during an officer exchange program Combined Edge. Combined Edge is a program focusing on improving combined war fighting integration between the U.S. and ROK navies by allowing U.S. Navy officers to embark on ROK navy ships. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    Navy
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    USS Barry (DDG 52)
    CNFK
    Jermaine Ralliford
    WT427
    LT j.g. David Dinkins
    Alliance U.S.

