ROK, US Naval Alliance Takes Next Step with ‘Combined Edge’ Junior Officer Exchange Program

161220-N-WT427-122 PYEONGTAEK, Republic of Korea (Dec. 20, 2016) Lt. j.g. David Dinkins, ships navigator for USS Barry (DDG 52) tours the Republic of Korea ROKS Cheonan memorial during a visit to ROK 2nd Fleet headquarters. Cheonan was sunk by a North Korean torpedo on March 26, 2010, killing 46 ROK sailors. Dinkins is part of a joint training exercise called Combined Edge, aimed at strengthening the ROK and U.S. naval alliance through training at sea, and promoting better interoperability of forces by allowing U.S. Navy officers to embark on ROK navy ships. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)

