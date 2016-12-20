161220-N-WT427-003 PYEONGTAEK, Republic of Korea (Dec. 20, 2016) Lt. j.g. David Dinkins, ships navigator for USS Barry (DDG 52) tours the Republic of Korea (ROK) 2nd Fleet war museum at ROK 2nd Fleet headquarters. Dinkins is part of a joint training exercise, called Combined Edge, which is a program that focuses on improving combined war fighting integration between the U.S. and ROK navies by allowing U.S. Navy officers to embark on ROK navy ships. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 19:40 Photo ID: 3074600 VIRIN: 161220-N-WT427-003 Resolution: 4899x3266 Size: 1.9 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK, US Naval Alliance Takes Next Step with ‘Combined Edge’ Junior Officer Exchange Program [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Jermaine Ralliford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.