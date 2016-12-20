(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ROK, US Naval Alliance Takes Next Step with ‘Combined Edge’ Junior Officer Exchange Program [Image 4 of 4]

    ROK, US Naval Alliance Takes Next Step with ‘Combined Edge’ Junior Officer Exchange Program

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jermaine Ralliford 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    161220-N-WT427-003 PYEONGTAEK, Republic of Korea (Dec. 20, 2016) Lt. j.g. David Dinkins, ships navigator for USS Barry (DDG 52) tours the Republic of Korea (ROK) 2nd Fleet war museum at ROK 2nd Fleet headquarters. Dinkins is part of a joint training exercise, called Combined Edge, which is a program that focuses on improving combined war fighting integration between the U.S. and ROK navies by allowing U.S. Navy officers to embark on ROK navy ships. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK, US Naval Alliance Takes Next Step with ‘Combined Edge’ Junior Officer Exchange Program [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Jermaine Ralliford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

