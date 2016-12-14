(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal

    Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    161214-Z-EU280-2020: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Dolan, a C-130 Hercules navigator with the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, gets sterilized with iodine before donating blood at an American Red Cross blood drive at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 14, 2016. The wing’s company grade officers council hosted the event as a way for unit members to give back to their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016
    Photo ID: 3074459
    VIRIN: 161214-Z-EU280-2020
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal

    Airmen
    Red Cross
    donate
    Blood drive
    taking care of people
    give blood

