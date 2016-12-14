161214-Z-EU280-2020: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Dolan, a C-130 Hercules navigator with the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, gets sterilized with iodine before donating blood at an American Red Cross blood drive at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 14, 2016. The wing’s company grade officers council hosted the event as a way for unit members to give back to their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 Location: PEORIA, IL, US This work, Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal, by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.