U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sara Corteville, a command post superintendent with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, and Tech. Sgt. Dawn Tavenner, background, the chief of information protection with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, donate blood at an American Red Cross blood drive in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 14, 2016. The wing’s company grade officers council hosted the event as a way for unit members to give back to their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
12.14.2016
12.22.2016
|3074451
|161214-Z-EU280-2010
|3000x2002
|911.06 KB
|PEORIA, IL, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal
