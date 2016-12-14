An American Red Cross employee draws blood from a donor at a blood drive at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 14, 2016. The wing’s company grade officers council hosted the event as a way for unit members to give back to their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 15:45
|Photo ID:
|3074457
|VIRIN:
|161214-Z-EU280-2014
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|960.81 KB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Wing donates 116 percent of blood drive goal
