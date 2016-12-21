Marine Recieves 2015 GOMA Award

Sergeant Jake Mettam instructs another Marine on how to properly assemble a fan shaft pulley system at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 22, 2016. Mettam is a recipient of the Ordinance Noncommissioned Officer of the Year 2015 Ground Ordinance Maintenance Association award. Each year the award highlights one Marine in the ground ordinance maintenance military occupational specialty who made the biggest impact and has challenged them self within their MOS. Mettam attributes his award to his being a ‘Jack of all trades; Master of none,’ as well as many personally influential leaders who have come before him. Mettam is an amphibious assault vehicle mechanic with Headquarters and Service Company, 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)

