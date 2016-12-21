(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Recieves 2015 GOMA Award [Image 1 of 4]

    Marine Recieves 2015 GOMA Award

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Sergeant Jake Mettam grinds away at a piece of metal to fabricate a replacement part for an Amphibious Assault Vehicle P7/A1 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 22, 2016. Mettam is a recipient of the Ordinance Noncommissioned Officer of the Year 2015 Ground Ordinance Maintenance Association award. Each year the award highlights one Marine in the ground ordinance maintenance military occupational specialty who made the biggest impact and has challenged them self within their MOS. Mettam attributes his award to his being a ‘Jack of all trades; Master of none,’ as well as many personally influential leaders who have come before him. Mettam is an AAV mechanic with Headquarters and Service Company, 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Recieves 2015 GOMA Award [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

