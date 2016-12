Marine Recieves 2015 GOMA Award

Sergeant Jake Mettam removes a final drive sprocket on an Amphibious Assault Vehicle R7/A1 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 22, 2016. Mettam is a recipient of the Ordinance Noncommissioned Officer of the Year 2015 Ground Ordinance Maintenance Association award. Each year the award highlights one Marine in the ground ordinance maintenance military occupational specialty who made the biggest impact and has challenged them self within their MOS. Mettam attributes his award to his being a ‘Jack of all trades; Master of none,’ as well as many personally influential leaders who have come before him. Mettam is an AAV mechanic with Headquarters and Service Company, 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa)

