Volunteers pick up trash during an organized cleanup, Operation Flying Debris, on Dec. 16, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The cleanup, hosted by Area Support Group – Kuwait, included service members and civilians who collected over fifty bags of trash and recyclable material. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 05:31 Photo ID: 3073281 VIRIN: 161216-A-GP059-014 Resolution: 5015x3280 Size: 7.79 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.