Volunteers carry their trash to the disposal point during an organized cleanup Dec. 16, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The cleanup, hosted by Area Support Group – Kuwait, consisted of hundreds of volunteers collecting loose trash across the post and separating recyclables. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 05:24 Photo ID: 3073275 VIRIN: 161216-A-GP059-010 Resolution: 5288x3408 Size: 9.61 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.