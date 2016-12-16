(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp [Image 5 of 7]

    Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp

    KUWAIT

    12.16.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden 

    U.S. Army Central

    Volunteers carry their trash to the disposal point during an organized cleanup Dec. 16, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The cleanup, hosted by Area Support Group – Kuwait, consisted of hundreds of volunteers collecting loose trash across the post and separating recyclables. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

