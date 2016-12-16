Volunteers carry their trash to the disposal point during an organized cleanup Dec. 16, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The cleanup, hosted by Area Support Group – Kuwait, consisted of hundreds of volunteers collecting loose trash across the post and separating recyclables. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 05:24
|Photo ID:
|3073275
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-GP059-010
|Resolution:
|5288x3408
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp
