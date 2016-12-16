Volunteers put their trash in a truck to be properly disposed of during an organized cleanup Dec. 16, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The cleanup, dubbed Operation Flying Debris, consisted of hundreds of volunteers collecting loose trash across the post and separating recyclables. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 05:31
|Photo ID:
|3073282
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-GP059-007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp
LEAVE A COMMENT