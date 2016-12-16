Volunteers put their trash in a truck to be properly disposed of during an organized cleanup Dec. 16, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The cleanup, dubbed Operation Flying Debris, consisted of hundreds of volunteers collecting loose trash across the post and separating recyclables. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 05:31 Photo ID: 3073282 VIRIN: 161216-A-GP059-007 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.12 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Soldiers Clean up Camp [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.