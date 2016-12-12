Spanish military police explosives detection dogs

A Spanish veterinarian checks Cira’s paw pads to ensure they are healthy at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2016. The Spanish military police use Ciri and another explosives detection dog as an additional defense against potential threats at BRC, one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

