    Spanish military police explosives detection dogs

    Spanish military police explosives detection dogs

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    12.12.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Cira, a Spanish military police explosives detection dog, watches as a veterinarian greets her at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2016. The Spanish military police use dogs as an additional defense against potential threats at BRC, one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 04:53
    Photo ID: 3073258
    VIRIN: 161212-A-QI240-008
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish military police explosives detection dogs [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    982D COMCAM
    Besmaya
    Iraq
    Besmaya Range Complex
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    ISIL
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Sgt. Josephine Carlson

