Highnoon-Misawa-Earthquake Safety

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom reports on the most recent large Earthquake in Japan on June 16th. Bergstrom also gives a reminder on disaster preparation due to the string of recent large earthquakes starting last year.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 03:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92346
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784124.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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