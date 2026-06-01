Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom reports on the 2026 Misawa Sakura Olympics closing ceremony on May 29th. Commander of the 35th Fighter Wing, Colonel Paul Davidson gave his remarks during the ceremony on the importance of friendly bilateral competition to strengthen bonds between the two ally nations.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 00:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92092
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111744319.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Highnoon-Misawa-Sakura Olympics Closing Ceremony, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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