Highnoon-Misawa-Sakura Olympics Closing Ceremony

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Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom reports on the 2026 Misawa Sakura Olympics closing ceremony on May 29th. Commander of the 35th Fighter Wing, Colonel Paul Davidson gave his remarks during the ceremony on the importance of friendly bilateral competition to strengthen bonds between the two ally nations.