Highnoon-Misawa-Typhoon preparedness

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Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom reports on the efforts of Misawa Air Base during the upcoming Typhoon season on April 22nd. After the most recent earthquake in Northern Japan, Misawa Airbase is pushing awareness on what to do in case of another Typhoon warning.