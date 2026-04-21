Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom reports on the efforts of Misawa Air Base during the upcoming Typhoon season on April 22nd. After the most recent earthquake in Northern Japan, Misawa Airbase is pushing awareness on what to do in case of another Typhoon warning.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 01:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91444
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649468.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Highnoon-Misawa-Typhoon preparedness, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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