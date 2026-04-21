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    Highnoon-Misawa-Typhoon preparedness

    Highnoon-Misawa-Typhoon preparedness

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.21.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom reports on the efforts of Misawa Air Base during the upcoming Typhoon season on April 22nd. After the most recent earthquake in Northern Japan, Misawa Airbase is pushing awareness on what to do in case of another Typhoon warning.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 01:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91444
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111649468.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highnoon-Misawa-Typhoon preparedness, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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