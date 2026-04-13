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    AFN Misawa High Noon, Japan day 2026

    AFN Misawa High Noon, Japan day 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom reports for the Japan Day event, held on Misawa Air Base, April 11th. It was the 38th annual Japan day held and is a showcase of the strong relations between America and it's pacific allies.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 02:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91343
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635309.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, Japan day 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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