Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom reports for the Japan Day event, held on Misawa Air Base, April 11th. It was the 38th annual Japan day held and is a showcase of the strong relations between America and it's pacific allies.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 02:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91343
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635309.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, Japan day 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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