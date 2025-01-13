Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 12

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In episode 12, Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, editor-in-chief of the DAF's Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs, published by Air University Press, discusses expectations for President Donald Trump's second administration's approach to the Indo-Pacific.

    Music by M33 Project, from the song "Reptiliain World" via the Free Music Archive

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 11:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84365
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110769846.mp3
    Length: 00:14:28
    Artist Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell
    Album Indo-Pacific Affairs podcast
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 12, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    policy
    strategy
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download