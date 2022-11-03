Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 8

Ambassador Dan Shields shares his insights on Brunei, Southeast Asia, and the Indo-Pacific writ large. Interviewers Dr. Jared McKinney and Lt Col Sze Miller moderate.
