Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 6

1st Lieutenant Shaquille H. James, USAF, and Lt Col Sze Miller, USAF, interview retired Army colonel David S. Maxwell, a world-renowned subject-matter expert regarding the Korean peninsula.
|01.28.2022
|05.24.2022 14:30
|Interviews
|01:01:02
|Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
|Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast
|2022
|podcast
