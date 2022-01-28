Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 6

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 6

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    1st Lieutenant Shaquille H. James, USAF, and Lt Col Sze Miller, USAF, interview retired Army colonel David S. Maxwell, a world-renowned subject-matter expert regarding the Korean peninsula.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 01:01:02
    Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast
    Track # 6
    Year 2022
    Genre podcast
    Korea
    geopolitics
    Indo-Pacific

