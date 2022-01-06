Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 10

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Dr. Jared McKinney interviews Michael Miklaucic, senior fellow at the Institute for National Strategic Studies at National Defense University and editor of PRISM, the Journal of Complex Operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 22:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69586
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109060279.mp3
    Length: 00:26:26
    Artist Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Album Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast
    Track # 10
    Year 2022
    Genre podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 10, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 5
    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 6
    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 7
    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 8
    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 9

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national security
    PRISM
    pandemic response
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT