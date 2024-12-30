SIMS at Sea: Embracing an Abundance Mindset

SIMS at Sea, is a relevant real-time, cost-effective training capability designed to keep our warfighters ready in the operational environment. PMA-205 Program Manager Capt. Kevin McGee, Joint Simulation Environment Director, Blaine Summers, and members of the PMA-205 team join the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast September 19, 2024, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, to talk about this innovative, game-changing capability and how the team delivered it to the fleet at a cost we can afford.
