    Stress for Success: Learn to Benefit for Life's Challenges

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Audio by Mikel Lauren Proulx  

    Naval Air Systems Command

    Stress, whether real or imagined, is a natural response to life's challenges. Captain Tara Smith, Navy Clinical Psychologist, Medical Service Corps, Quantic, Virginia, and Lt Cmdr. Patrick Baker, Navy Clinical Social Worker, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, joins the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast, November 14, 2024, to talk about stress, how the body reacts to stress, and how to handle and respond to stress in a way that is both beneficial and healthy. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mikel Lauren Proulx)

    Released

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stress for Success: Learn to Benefit for Life's Challenges, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Health & Wellness
    well-being
    navair
    stress management
    building resilience
    AIRWaves podcast

