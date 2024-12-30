Stress for Success: Learn to Benefit for Life's Challenges

Stress, whether real or imagined, is a natural response to life's challenges. Captain Tara Smith, Navy Clinical Psychologist, Medical Service Corps, Quantic, Virginia, and Lt Cmdr. Patrick Baker, Navy Clinical Social Worker, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, joins the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast, November 14, 2024, to talk about stress, how the body reacts to stress, and how to handle and respond to stress in a way that is both beneficial and healthy. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mikel Lauren Proulx)
