Stress for Success: Learn to Benefit for Life's Challenges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84165" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Stress, whether real or imagined, is a natural response to life's challenges. Captain Tara Smith, Navy Clinical Psychologist, Medical Service Corps, Quantic, Virginia, and Lt Cmdr. Patrick Baker, Navy Clinical Social Worker, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, joins the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast, November 14, 2024, to talk about stress, how the body reacts to stress, and how to handle and respond to stress in a way that is both beneficial and healthy. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mikel Lauren Proulx)



Released