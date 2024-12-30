Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMA-265: Breaking barriers to equip warfighters for victory

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Audio by Mikel Lauren Proulx  

    Naval Air Systems Command

    Through teamwork, communication and creative thinking, the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) removes barriers, delivers a game-changing capability to forward deployed forces in record time. Program manager, Capt. Michael Burks, Military Class Desk, Lt. Cmdr. Zach Fisher, and PMA-265 team members join the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast, March 14, 2024, to talk about what they did to get the warfighter what they needed in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mikel Lauren Proulx)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 16:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84166
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
