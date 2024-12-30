PMA-265: Breaking barriers to equip warfighters for victory

Through teamwork, communication and creative thinking, the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) removes barriers, delivers a game-changing capability to forward deployed forces in record time. Program manager, Capt. Michael Burks, Military Class Desk, Lt. Cmdr. Zach Fisher, and PMA-265 team members join the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast, March 14, 2024, to talk about what they did to get the warfighter what they needed in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mikel Lauren Proulx)