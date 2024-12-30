PMA-271: E-6B Modification Effort 'Get Real Get Better' Get Capability to the Fleet

NAVAIR AIRWaves episode #92

Facing the challenge of upgrading the E-6B fleet, the Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office, embraces the red and delivers improved capability to the fleet in record time. PMA-271 Program Manager, Captain Adam Scott; Jaimie Grubb, PMA-271 Principal Deputy Program Manager; and Commander Jeff Desmond, PMA-271 E-6B Mission Communications Systems Lead, join the AIRWaves podcast, January 11, 2024, at Patuxent River, Maryland, to tell us how the team got this vital aircraft back in service as quickly as possible. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mikel Lauren Proulx)



