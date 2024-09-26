Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Guard Radio - The Sanity in Sacrifice

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    In episode 3, The Sanity in Sacrifice we hear from 1st Sgt. Robert Ray on the reality of post-deployment hardships, honest moments of questioning oneself on the battlefield and the stark reality of the toll multiple deployments takes on Soldiers. In the second half, we bring in friends of the show Jason Smith and Darrius White who have made strides for service members, with actual tangible resources.

    If you or a loved one is struggling please use the resources available at this link: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ or call 988.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 14:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82734
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110593015.mp3
    Length: 01:03:08
    Artist Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn & Sgt. Megan Terry
    Composer Staff Sgt. Thomas Furlough
    Album Alabama Guard Radio
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guard Radio - The Sanity in Sacrifice, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Mental Health
    Resilience
    Alabama National Guard
    GuardItAL
    GuardHard

