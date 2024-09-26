Alabama Guard Radio - The Sanity in Sacrifice

In episode 3, The Sanity in Sacrifice we hear from 1st Sgt. Robert Ray on the reality of post-deployment hardships, honest moments of questioning oneself on the battlefield and the stark reality of the toll multiple deployments takes on Soldiers. In the second half, we bring in friends of the show Jason Smith and Darrius White who have made strides for service members, with actual tangible resources.
If you or a loved one is struggling please use the resources available at this link: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ or call 988.
