Alabama Guard Radio - The Sanity in Sacrifice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82734" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In episode 3, The Sanity in Sacrifice we hear from 1st Sgt. Robert Ray on the reality of post-deployment hardships, honest moments of questioning oneself on the battlefield and the stark reality of the toll multiple deployments takes on Soldiers. In the second half, we bring in friends of the show Jason Smith and Darrius White who have made strides for service members, with actual tangible resources.



If you or a loved one is struggling please use the resources available at this link: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ or call 988.