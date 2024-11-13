Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns

We're going back to Megan's previous assignment in this episode that's all about recruiting. We found outstanding recruits, who have gone on to do incredible things in the Army and in their own lives. So, what is a Unicorn in recruiting and where do you find one?



In this months episode we go on the hunt for our own unicorn story and talk to retired 1st Sgt. Sandra Lucas, a woman who joined the military in her 40s and gave up a civilian career to do so.



In the second half we hear from Alabama National Guard recruiters and learn more about their mission and the men and women who come to them seeking to serve our country.