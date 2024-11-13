Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns

    Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    We're going back to Megan's previous assignment in this episode that's all about recruiting. We found outstanding recruits, who have gone on to do incredible things in the Army and in their own lives. So, what is a Unicorn in recruiting and where do you find one?

    In this months episode we go on the hunt for our own unicorn story and talk to retired 1st Sgt. Sandra Lucas, a woman who joined the military in her 40s and gave up a civilian career to do so.

    In the second half we hear from Alabama National Guard recruiters and learn more about their mission and the men and women who come to them seeking to serve our country.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 11:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83424
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110680752.mp3
    Length: 00:48:41
    Artist Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn & Sgt. Megan Terry
    Album Alabama Guard Radio
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    Recruiting and Retention
    GuardItAL
    Alabama Guard Radio
    GuardHard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download