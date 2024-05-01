Alabama Guard Radio - The Next Hardest Thing

How did Eric, a directionless fat kid, who wasn't even eligible to enlist in the military re-create himself into a Special Forces Green Beret? His journey wasn't easy, but to hear him tell it, it's something anyone can do. In the second half of the show, we interview the Alabama National Guard Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. David K. Pritchett about his life, command philosophy and the future of the Alabama National Guard.