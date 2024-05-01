Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Guard Radio - The Next Hardest Thing

    05.06.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    How did Eric, a directionless fat kid, who wasn't even eligible to enlist in the military re-create himself into a Special Forces Green Beret? His journey wasn't easy, but to hear him tell it, it's something anyone can do. In the second half of the show, we interview the Alabama National Guard Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. David K. Pritchett about his life, command philosophy and the future of the Alabama National Guard.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 13:57
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Alabama Guard Radio - The Next Hardest Thing, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alabama National Guard
    Special Forces
    AGR
    GuarditAL
    Alabama Guard Radio
    GuardHARD

