How did Eric, a directionless fat kid, who wasn't even eligible to enlist in the military re-create himself into a Special Forces Green Beret? His journey wasn't easy, but to hear him tell it, it's something anyone can do. In the second half of the show, we interview the Alabama National Guard Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. David K. Pritchett about his life, command philosophy and the future of the Alabama National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 13:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80306
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110285956.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:10
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn & Sgt. Megan Terry
|Composer
|Staff Sgt. Thomas Furlough
|Album
|Alabama Guard Radio
|Track #
|Ep
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama Guard Radio - The Next Hardest Thing, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
