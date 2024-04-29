Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 9 Understanding Resiliency

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    MSgt. Delbert Templeton, Resiliency Integrator First Sergeant for the 433rd AW, explains how to up your resiliency game and take advantage of the resources available to you.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80241
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110277234.mp3
    Length: 00:26:00
    Album Ready, Set, Airlift!
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 9 Understanding Resiliency, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Airlift Podast

