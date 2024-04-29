Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 9 Understanding Resiliency

MSgt. Delbert Templeton, Resiliency Integrator First Sergeant for the 433rd AW, explains how to up your resiliency game and take advantage of the resources available to you.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 13:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:26:00
|Album
|Ready, Set, Airlift!
