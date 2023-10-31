Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 1 - Meet the Commander

In the inaugural episode of Ready, Set, Airlift! we sit down with wing commander Col. William Gutermuth to learn about and discuss his vision and priorities for the unit, his standing intent for all Alamo Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen, and what the conflict in Gaza could mean for the unit.