    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 1 - Meet the Commander

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In the inaugural episode of Ready, Set, Airlift! we sit down with wing commander Col. William Gutermuth to learn about and discuss his vision and priorities for the unit, his standing intent for all Alamo Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen, and what the conflict in Gaza could mean for the unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 13:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:01
    Album Ready, Set, Airlift!
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 1 - Meet the Commander, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)

    TAGS

    JBSA-Lackland
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing

