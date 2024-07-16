Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 11 UEI Survival Guide

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    With the Alamo Wing preparing to undergo a Unit Effectiveness Inspection from higher headquarters, we sit down with the head of the 433rd Inspector General Office to discuss what we're calling the "UEI Survival Guide". These fundamentals will help any Airman, regardless of rank and career field, to avoid unnecessary missteps during the inspection.

    Link to UEI Survival Guide show notes:

    https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_6zG6IJG6z2EgARHYQ65C_0g5ZnixSB7?usp=drive_link

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Airlift Podast

