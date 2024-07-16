With the Alamo Wing preparing to undergo a Unit Effectiveness Inspection from higher headquarters, we sit down with the head of the 433rd Inspector General Office to discuss what we're calling the "UEI Survival Guide". These fundamentals will help any Airman, regardless of rank and career field, to avoid unnecessary missteps during the inspection.
Link to UEI Survival Guide show notes:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_6zG6IJG6z2EgARHYQ65C_0g5ZnixSB7?usp=drive_link
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 15:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81535
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110444396.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:36
|Album
|Ready, Set, Airlift!
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 11 UEI Survival Guide, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.