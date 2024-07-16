Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 11 UEI Survival Guide

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81535" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

With the Alamo Wing preparing to undergo a Unit Effectiveness Inspection from higher headquarters, we sit down with the head of the 433rd Inspector General Office to discuss what we're calling the "UEI Survival Guide". These fundamentals will help any Airman, regardless of rank and career field, to avoid unnecessary missteps during the inspection.



Link to UEI Survival Guide show notes:



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_6zG6IJG6z2EgARHYQ65C_0g5ZnixSB7?usp=drive_link