We continue our conversation with Maj. Paul Lentz and TSgt. Taylor Mogford on efforts to innovate at the 433rd Airlift Wing and across Air Force Reserve Command.
|02.01.2024
|02.02.2024 11:12
|Newscasts
|78763
|2402/DOD_110105541.mp3
|00:21:51
|Album
|Ready, Set, Airlift!
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! - Ep. 4 Transforming for the Future Pt. 2, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
