    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 2 - Women's Naval History

    03.29.2024

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Naval History and Heritage Command Historian Heather Haley, Ph.D., Petty Officer First Class Abigayle Lutz, and host Cliff Davis discuss the many roles and responsibilities women have had throughout the history of women serving in the U.S. Navy, from the Revolutionary War to Admiral Lisa Franchetti's newest appointment as Chief of Naval Operations in 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 15:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:00
    Artist Naval History and Heritage Command
    Album Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 2 - Women's Naval History, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NHHC
    #NHHCPodcast
    #WomansHistory
    #NavalHistoryMatters

