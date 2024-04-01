Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 2 - Women's Naval History

Naval History and Heritage Command Historian Heather Haley, Ph.D., Petty Officer First Class Abigayle Lutz, and host Cliff Davis discuss the many roles and responsibilities women have had throughout the history of women serving in the U.S. Navy, from the Revolutionary War to Admiral Lisa Franchetti's newest appointment as Chief of Naval Operations in 2023.