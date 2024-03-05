Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 7 Women in the Air Force

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 7 Women in the Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Women's History Month, Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, Air Force Recruiting Service deputy commander, shares her experiences as a woman in uniform for 35 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 09:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79332
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110167383.mp3
    Length: 00:23:42
    Album Ready, Set, Airlift!
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 7 Women in the Air Force, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Airlift Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT