    A Case for Indo-Russia Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

    Rushali Saha, "A Case for Indo-Russia Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 111-24, https://media.defense.gov/2022/Jul/31/2003046327/-1/-1/1/03%20SAHA_FEATURE.PDF/03%20SAHA_FEATURE.PDF.
    The intensification of strategic competition between the United States and China and Russia reminiscent of the Cold War era is hanging geopolitical equations across the globe. However, unlike the Cold War era, strategic competition is unfurling in a hitherto unknown multipolar, interconnected world where rising powers such as India will have an indelible say in shaping the future world order. Nowhere is this clearer than in the Indo-Pacific, which is emerging as a prominent theater of bipolar strategic competition where India has made its deep presence felt. With the Indo-Pacific in flux, India's approach to the region confers on it a degree of flexibility in action, without compromising its core values. Such a position allows India to engage with Russia, which despite its criticism of the Indo-Pacific, has important stakes in the region, opening the possibility of cooperation between these two traditional partners. This article outlines how India's unique and independent position within the evolving and dynamic Indo-Pacific concept is well suited to alleviate Russian concerns about the Indo-Pacific, which are squarely directed toward only Washington's conception of Indo-Pacific. It outlines how Russia is crucial for India to advance its inclusive vision for the region, and India for Russia, to achieve its ambitious ·Greater Eurasia· vision, among other reasons. Despite the challenges, this article makes a case for Indo-Russia cooperation in the fluid and dynamic Indo-Pacific theater.

