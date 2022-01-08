Reenergizing Indian Security in the Indian Ocean Region

Virain Mohan, "Reenergizing Indian Security in the Indian Ocean Region: Analyzing the Security Problem through Bilateral and Multilateral Arrangements," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 91-110, https://media.defense.gov/2022/Jul/31/2003046328/-1/-1/1/04%20MAHON_FEATURE.PDF/04%20MAHON_FEATURE.PDF.

John H. Herz describes security dilemmas as those that occur when one state's actions to increase its security threaten the security of others and hence cause a reciprocatory effect. The effect has a higher likelihood of occurring when the intentions of the prior states are either uncomprehensive or have adverse effects on the former. Such security complexes have arisen in the region of the Indo-Pacific, where China has synthesized its expansionist ideologies and modernized its naval power to address its security issues, but in turn has also led other players in the region to appraise their own security concerns. For India, the advent of the Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region, along with security threats emanating from Pakistan as well as Afghanistan, has led to the perception of a ·two-front war. For an area where regional security complexes are dominated by China's regional convictions and movements, different states along with India have been compelled to act. This article delves into the security position of India with the escalation of Chinese involvement, along with threats emerging from Pakistan and a destabilized Afghanistan and sees to what degree bilateral and multilateral arrangements help India to solve its security concerns in the region. Along with that, this article seeks to answer the question of what role India could play in the region to incentivize the regional security dynamics.