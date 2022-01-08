Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Record-Setting Incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone

    08.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Lt Col Brian E. Campbell, USAF, "Record-Setting Incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone: The People’s Republic of China’s Psychological Operations Designed to Erode US Support for Taiwan," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 155-75, https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/JIPA/Display/Article/3111071/record-setting-incursions-into-taiwans-air-defense-identification-zone-the-peop/.
    This article presents People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from 1 to 4 October 2021 as a case study in PLA psychological operations. During this four-day period, the PLAAF flew a record-setting 149 sorties into Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. Moreover, a single force package on 4 October included 52 aircraft and set a record as the largest single incursion in history. PLA demonstrations of this magnitude were clearly designed to deliver a message. Therefore, US military planners and foreign policy experts should discuss and interpret the purpose and intent behind PLA actions. Analyzing record-setting incursions through the lens of psychological operations provides this opportunity.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 06:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70018
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109139703.mp3
    Length: 00:54:06
    Artist Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Album July-August 2022, volume 5, number 4
    Year 2022
    Genre audio article
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    China
    psychological operations
    Taiwan
    PLAAF
    ADIZ

