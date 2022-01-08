Lt Col Brian E. Campbell, USAF, "Record-Setting Incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone: The People’s Republic of China’s Psychological Operations Designed to Erode US Support for Taiwan," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 155-75, https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/JIPA/Display/Article/3111071/record-setting-incursions-into-taiwans-air-defense-identification-zone-the-peop/.
This article presents People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from 1 to 4 October 2021 as a case study in PLA psychological operations. During this four-day period, the PLAAF flew a record-setting 149 sorties into Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. Moreover, a single force package on 4 October included 52 aircraft and set a record as the largest single incursion in history. PLA demonstrations of this magnitude were clearly designed to deliver a message. Therefore, US military planners and foreign policy experts should discuss and interpret the purpose and intent behind PLA actions. Analyzing record-setting incursions through the lens of psychological operations provides this opportunity.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 06:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70018
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109139703.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:06
|Artist
|Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
|Album
|July-August 2022, volume 5, number 4
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|audio article
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Record-Setting Incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT