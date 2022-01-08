Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winning in the South China Sea

    08.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    LtCol Michal Carlson, USMC, "Winning in the South China Sea: Lessons Learned from Recent Wars Provide the Blueprint for the US Marine Corps to Successfully Challenge the People’s Liberation Army," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 137-54, https://media.defense.gov/2022/Jul/31/2003046318/-1/-1/1/02%20CARLSON_FEATURE.PDF/02%20CARLSON_FEATURE.PDF.
    By first surveying the present situation in the South China Sea and then compiling lessons learned from detailed studies of modern-day battles, specifically focusing on the Nagorno-Karabakh War of 2020 and Second Lebanon War of 2006, this article will identify and explore the most prevalent themes present in these conflicts that should be applied as the USMC revises its strategy to fight and win against a resurgent China.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 07:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70019
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109139716.mp3
    Length: 00:44:29
    Artist Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Album July-August 2022, volume 5, number 4
    Year 2022
    Genre audio article
    TAGS

    South China Sea
    logistics
    USMC
    allies
    Indo-Pacific
    kill chain

