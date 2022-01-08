Winning in the South China Sea

LtCol Michal Carlson, USMC, "Winning in the South China Sea: Lessons Learned from Recent Wars Provide the Blueprint for the US Marine Corps to Successfully Challenge the People’s Liberation Army," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 137-54, https://media.defense.gov/2022/Jul/31/2003046318/-1/-1/1/02%20CARLSON_FEATURE.PDF/02%20CARLSON_FEATURE.PDF.

By first surveying the present situation in the South China Sea and then compiling lessons learned from detailed studies of modern-day battles, specifically focusing on the Nagorno-Karabakh War of 2020 and Second Lebanon War of 2006, this article will identify and explore the most prevalent themes present in these conflicts that should be applied as the USMC revises its strategy to fight and win against a resurgent China.