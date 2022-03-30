Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Road to Drill Episode 028

    Road to Drill Episode 028

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 028
    Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
    TRT: 16:22
    Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Force Support Squadron, and more.

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    #TeamSelfridge
    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 17:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68827
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108887562.mp3
    Length: 00:16:22
    Artist Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album 1
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Drill Episode 028, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 17
    Road to Drill Episode 026
    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 19
    Road to Drill: Episode 016
    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 18

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT