    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 18

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
    TRT: 13:13
    Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Mask Wearing Update, Human Trafficking, and more.

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

