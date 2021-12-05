Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 17

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 17

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 17
    Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
    TRT: 23:22
    Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Department of Psychological Health Interview, OPSEC and Force Protection Update, 127th Wing Honor Guard Interview, and more.

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    127thwingMichiganMichiganNationalGuardSelfridgeAirNationalGuardBaseAirNationalGuardAirForceUSAFRoadToDrillPodcast

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 01:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66324
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108336890.mp3
    Length: 00:23:14
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

