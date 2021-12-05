Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 17

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 17

Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

TRT: 23:22

Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Department of Psychological Health Interview, OPSEC and Force Protection Update, 127th Wing Honor Guard Interview, and more.



If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing



127thwingMichiganMichiganNationalGuardSelfridgeAirNationalGuardBaseAirNationalGuardAirForceUSAFRoadToDrillPodcast