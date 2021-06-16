Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagles,Globes, and Anchors -- 39. Women, Peace, and Security

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Audio by Rebecca Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 39 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guests are Dr. Lauren Mackenzie, MCU Professor for Cross-Cultural Competence and co-chair of MCU's WPS Committee, and LtCol Emanuel Zepeda, Deputy Director of the Krulak Center and the Marine Corps' WPS Point of Contact. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.

    national security
    military
    Marine Corps
    WPS

