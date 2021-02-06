This is episode 38 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Maj Ian Brown, Operations Officer at the Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses John Boyd's contribution to the Marine Corps and maneuver warfare. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 16:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66506
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108377162.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:12
|Artist
|Marine Corps University
|Album
|Eagles, Globes, and Anchors Podcast
|Track #
|38
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 38. A New Conception of War, by Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT