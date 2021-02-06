Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 38. A New Conception of War

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 38. A New Conception of War

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Audio by Rebecca Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 38 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Maj Ian Brown, Operations Officer at the Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses John Boyd's contribution to the Marine Corps and maneuver warfare. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:12
    national security
    military
    Marine Corps
    CPRL
    CPRP

