Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 37. Hesitation Kills

This is episode 37 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Lt.Col Jane Stokes, author of Hesitation Kills. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses her book and its selection on the Commandant's Professional Reading List. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.