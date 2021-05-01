Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 33. Dr. Nadia Schadlow on U.S. National Interests

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 33. Dr. Nadia Schadlow on U.S. National Interests

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Audio by Rebecca Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 33 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Dr. Nadia Schadlow, Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses U.S. national security interests amidst the pandemic. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65121
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108135167.mp3
    Length: 00:31:58
    Artist Marine Corps University
    Album Eagles, Globes, and Anchors Podcast
    Track # 33
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 33. Dr. Nadia Schadlow on U.S. National Interests, by Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national security
    military
    Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT