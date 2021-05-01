Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 33. Dr. Nadia Schadlow on U.S. National Interests

This is episode 33 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Dr. Nadia Schadlow, Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses U.S. national security interests amidst the pandemic. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.