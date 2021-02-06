Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 9 - Filling Your Prescriptions is Vital

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 9 - Filling Your Prescriptions is Vital

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Audio by Anthony Vieira 

    Military Health System

    The final episode of the Take Command of Your Health series highlights how you can order your prescriptions through the TRICARE Pharmacy Program.

    Guest: U.S. Public Health Service Lieutenant Commander Teisha Robertson, Pharmacy Operations Division, Defense Health Agency

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66503
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108376688.mp3
    Length: 00:08:59
    Artist Military Health System
    Composer Military Health System
    Conductor Take Command of Your Health
    Album Take Command of Your Health
    Track # 9
    Year 2021
    Genre Other
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 9 - Filling Your Prescriptions is Vital, by Anthony Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 6 - Early Detection is Key
    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 7 - New Year, New You
    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 8 - Keeping Your Mouth Healthy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Network
    Prescriptions
    Military Pharmacy
    TRICARE Pharmacy Program
    Non-network
    TRICARE Formulary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT